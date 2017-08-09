Bengals sign P Will Monday, release WR Jake Kumerow

Getty Images

The Bengals signed free agent punter Will Monday, the team announced Wednesday. Cincinnati released receiver Jake Kumerow with an injury designation to make room.

Monday, a first-year player, originally signed with the Steelers as a college free agent out of Duke in 2016. The Steelers waived him after their third preseason game last year.

He signed with the Chiefs on May 9 before they waived him July 6.

With the Steelers in the 2016 preseason, Monday had 11 punts for 471 yards (42.8-yard average), one inside the 20 and no touchbacks, with a net average of 38.5.

If Kumerow clears waivers tomorrow, he will revert to the Bengals’ injured reserve list.