Brandon Graham gets added incentives in amended contract

Getty Images

Brandon Graham has a chance to earn an additional $1.5 million over the next two seasons after the Eagles amended his contract, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The defensive end was scheduled to make $6.5 million in base salary over each of the next two seasons in the final two years of his deal. Per Yates, Graham will collect $250,000 with seven or eight sacks, and $250,000 more with nine or more. If he fails to reach nine sacks, but makes the Pro Bowl on the original ballot or first- or second-team All-Pro, he will earn $250,000.

His 2017 production also affects his 2018 salary.

With the incentives and salary escalators, Graham can earn an additional $500,000 in 2017 and $1 million in 2018, giving him a chance to earn $14.5 million over two seasons.

Graham missed part of the team’s organized team activities, though he denied it was over dissatisfaction with his contract.

Graham, 29, had a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2015. He has never made the Pro Bowl, but Graham did earn second-team All-Pro last season.

In seven seasons, he has 29 sacks.