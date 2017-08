AP

Veteran cornerback Brent Grimes, who continues to be on track to start for the team in 2017, provided the organization a scare on Wednesday.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Grimes crumpled to the turf clutching his leg during practice on Wednesday. He suffered a cut that required stitches.

G.M. Jason Licht told SiriusXM NFL Radio admitted that the situation created some tense moments, but that Grimes should be good to go after three or four days. He won’t play in Tampa Bay’s preseason opener.