Chargers’ Mike Williams begins running again after disc issue

Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick Mike Williams took a significant step forward in his recovery from a herniated disc in his back.

According to Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com, Williams began running again on the field for the first time on Monday. He’s been sidelined since rookie mini-camp in May when he sustained the injury.

“He’s back on the grass,” head coach Anthony Lynn said. “He’s running. He’s doing well.”

The Chargers don’t intend for Williams to do anything during the training camp portion of the preseason. He remains on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to rehab from the disc injury. The hope is that Williams will be able to participate toward the end of the preseason in order to get him up to speed in time for the start of the regular season.