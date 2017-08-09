Chris Ballard: Andrew Luck’s Week One status to be determined

AP

The Colts said this week that there is still no timetable for when quarterback Andrew Luck is going to be able to return to the field after having right shoulder surgery this offseason and speculation about whether he’ll be ready for the start of the regular season grows the longer he’s out of action.

General Manager Chris Ballard isn’t going to put an end to that speculation. He told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that the team still expects Luck will be activated from the physically unable to perform list before the start of the regular season, but that his status for the regular season opener against the Rams is to be determined.

Per Pelissero, Luck has made progress in his throwing program over the last two weeks and that the team remains committed to taking it as slowly as needed to ensure that Luck doesn’t suffer any further injury that would keep him out of the lineup for an extended period of time.

That may mean missing a shorter stretch of time at the start of the season, something that seems likelier with every day that passes without Luck on the practice field.