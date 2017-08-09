Colts release Kendall Langford after failed physical

Getty Images

The Colts spent the offseason making major changes to their defense and they said goodbye to one of the few holdovers left from last season on Wednesday.

The team announced that defensive end Kendall Langford has been released with a failed physical designation. Langford ended last season on injured reserve due to a knee injury suffered during training camp and he had surgery this offseason in an attempt to correct the problem, but the Colts aren’t going to wait to see if he comes around.

Langford signed a four-year deal with Indianapolis before the 2015 season and started all 23 games he played for the team over the last two seasons. He had seven sacks during his first year, but wasn’t able to have the same impact before the team shut him down last year.

“Kendall emerged as a team leader shortly after we signed him in 2015,” Colts coach Chuck Pagano said in a statement. “He gave everything he had on and off the field and we are grateful for his contributions. He is a great family man and will be successful in his future career.”

Langford, who was a Dolphins third-round pick in 2008, never missed a game before last season and he’d be a useful piece for some team if he’s able to show he’s healthy at some point in the coming months. The Colts will move on with Margus Hunt, Henry Anderson, Hassan Ridgeway and fourth-round pick Grover Stewart among the options at defensive end.