Colts sign George Winn, Valdez Showers

Getty Images

The Colts made some moves involving players on the offensive side of the ball on Wednesday.

The team signed running back George Winn and wide receiver Valdez Showers. Wide receivers Chris Briggs and Tevaun Smith were both waived/injured to make room for them on the 90-man roster.

Winn bounced between several teams’ offseason rosters and practice squads after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013 before landing with the Lions the next year. He played 19 games for Detroit in 2014 and 2015, running 23 times for 74 yards and seeing time on special teams.

Robert Turbin, Josh Ferguson and fourth-round pick Marlon Mack are on the depth chart behind Frank Gore at running back in Indy.

Showers was among the cuts in Washington at the end of last summer and played at the University of Florida in college.