Colts sign receiver Brian Riley

The Colts signed free agent receiver Brian Riley, the team announced Wednesday. Riley participated in the Colts’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis in May.



Riley played in 42 games at the University of San Diego, making 83 receptions for 1,579 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also saw action as a defensive back in his first two seasons and made 24 tackles, including 15 solos.

Riley earned All-Pioneer League recognition twice, making the first team in 2016 and second team in 2015. He also was a three-time member of the Pioneer Football League Honor Roll (2013, 2014 and 2016).

In 2016, Riley started all nine games and caught 39 passes for 797 yards and five touchdowns. He led the team in receiving yards and added one solo tackle.