Cowboys sign Chris Jones through 2021 season

Getty Images

Punter Chris Jones has been with the Cowboys since the 2011 season and he’s now set up to play for the team into a second decade.

According to multiple reports, Jones has signed a contract extension with the team that keeps him signed through the 2021 season. Jones was heading into the final year of a deal he signed with Dallas in 2015 that calls for him to make $1.5 million in salary.

Jones first appeared in a game for Dallas as an injury replacement for Mat McBriar and then a knee injury limited him to four games in 2012, but he’s been the punter in every game for the Cowboys since that point. He has a net average of 40.9 yards per kick and finished eighth in the league in that metric last year.

Jones also made three tackles last year, including a big hit on Lions punt returner Andre Roberts during a Monday night game that went viral on social media.