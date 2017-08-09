Domestic violence charges dropped against Tramaine Brock

Getty Images

Cornerback Tramaine Brock no longer has pending charges against him.

But he doesn’t have a team, either.

Via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, felony domestic violence charges against the former 49ers cornerback were dismissed, according to a Santa Clara district attorney’s office spokeman. The charges were dropped because of a lack of evidence.

Brock was arrested in April, and released by the 49ers almost immediately, as new General Manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan sent a statement to their new organization.

Brock’s proven to be a starting-level corner, and it will be interesting to see which teams if any pursue him now.