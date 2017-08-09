D’Onta Foreman has a solid debut for the Texans

AP

Buried on the initial, unofficial depth chart, Texans running back D'Onta Foreman unearthed a strong performance in his career preseason debut.

Foreman gained 76 yards on only nine carries for the Texans, including a 41-yard run and a hurdle of a Panthers defender. Foreman averaged 8.4 yards per carry.

A third-round pick in April, Foreman gained more than 2,000 yards at the University of Texas in 2016. He likely has a long way to go to supplant veteran Lamar Miller, but Foreman could carve out a nice early-career niche for himself as a complementary presence in the Houston backfield.