Elway dubs McCarron rumor “fake news”

Getty Images

The Broncos initially dealt with the rumor of a potential trade for Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron by dabbling in statistical impossibilities. They’ve now gone on the record in a manner that pays homage to the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Broncos President of Football Operations and G.M. John Elway has taken to Twitter to respond to the McCarron rumor, without mentioning McCarron by name.

Rumor of us being interested in anyone other than the QBs we have is another example of irresponsible, fake news!! — John Elway (@johnelway) August 9, 2017

Why is Elway doing this? He knows that whoever wins the starting job will need to have the full support of the organization, from the top to the bottom. Allowing rumors of interest in other quarterbacks to linger will undermine the starter’s ability to lead, in the same way that drafting (to pull out a random name with no present relevance whatsoever) Tommy Maddox in the first round would.