Elway dubs McCarron rumor “fake news”

Posted by Mike Florio on August 9, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Broncos initially dealt with the rumor of a potential trade for Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron by dabbling in statistical impossibilities. They’ve now gone on the record in a manner that pays homage to the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Broncos President of Football Operations and G.M. John Elway has taken to Twitter to respond to the McCarron rumor, without mentioning McCarron by name.

Why is Elway doing this? He knows that whoever wins the starting job will need to have the full support of the organization, from the top to the bottom. Allowing rumors of interest in other quarterbacks to linger will undermine the starter’s ability to lead, in the same way that drafting (to pull out a random name with no present relevance whatsoever) Tommy Maddox in the first round would.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

0 responses to “Elway dubs McCarron rumor “fake news”

  1. The issue is that Lynch is not worth a bag of peanuts. The Broncos know this and they do not want to waste a year of their good if not great defense. They have tried to do everything they can to basically give the job to Lynch and he still cannot beat out Siemian. For what ever reason (I think its Elway wanting to be right about Lynch) they just do not like the idea of Siemian.

  2. Yes, let’s buy into that ‘fake news’ narrative that’s doing so much good for the country.

  3. It’s a stupid rumor that shouldn’t even need a response. Seriously, what team would trade for a guy who isn’t any better than the guys they already have? If one of their guys got hurt then, sure, but in what universe is McCarron an upgrade over either of the Broncos QBs?

  4. Wow. So, they consider Simien and Lynch as busts already?

    Yikes!

    The Pats are licking their chops to go into MIle High yet again and get another win against the Cap Cheats.

Leave a Reply