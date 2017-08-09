Gerald McCoy talks wearing kimonos, hitting quarterbacks, and more

AP

On Tuesday night, this year’s Hard Knocks debuted on HBO. On Wednesday morning, Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy joined PFT Live to discuss the initial episode.

McCoy discussed, among other things, the kimono he was wearing, his near collision with quarterback Jameis Winston, the decision to carry teammates’ gear after practice, the high expectations for the Buccaneers in 2017, and more.

It was a fairly short segment, because McCoy had a meeting to attend and we didn’t want to make him late for it. Which means that watching likely won’t make you late for whatever it is that you have to do five minutes or so from now.