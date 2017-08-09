Giants bring in a new offensive lineman

Getty Images

The Giants made a change to their 90-man roster on Wednesday.

They announced the signing of offensive lineman Corin Brooks and that offensive lineman Jessamen Dunker has been waived/injured. Dunker was signed after going undrafted in April.

Brooks was also undrafted in April and spent a brief spell with the Chiefs earlier this offseason. He played left tackle at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

Offensive line was a trouble spot for the Giants last season, but they didn’t make any major moves this offseason to shake up the group. Brooks’ signing doesn’t change that as the gap between the Permian Basin and the NFL is a big one that Brooks will have to show he can handle this summer just to get a look as a developmental prospect.