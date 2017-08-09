Greg Robinson at left tackle on first Lions depth chart

Getty Images

The Lions made a trade with the Rams to acquire Greg Robinson after left tackle Taylor Decker had shoulder surgery this offseason that is expected to keep him out well into the regular season.

As of now, the team says Robinson is the frontrunner to take his place in the starting lineup. The Lions released their first depth chart of the year on Wednesday and Robinson is listed as the starting left tackle.

Robinson and Cyrus Kouandjio have both seen time with the first team during training camp, so that could change before Week One of the regular season. Robinson, Kouandjio and the rest of the Lions will get their first taste of preseason action in Indianapolis this Sunday.

Elsewhere, the team lists both Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick as members of the first team at running back while defensive end Ziggy Ansah and punter Sam Martin are both not listed because they’ve been sidelined by injuries this summer.