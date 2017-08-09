Jay Cutler bought jersey No. 6 from Brandon Doughty

AP

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler wanted to wear No. 6 in Miami, just as he did in Denver and Chicago, so he shelled out a little cash to make it happen.

Backup quarterback Brandon Doughty confirmed that Cutler bought No. 6 from him.

“We worked something out,” Doughty said, via the Sun-Sentinel.

There’s no word on how much money Cutler paid Doughty for the number, but given that Cutler has made more than $100 million in his career and Doughty makes the league minimum, it probably wasn’t hard to find a dollar amount that wasn’t a lot in Cutler’s mind but was well worth it in Doughty’s mind.

Doughty said he’s thrilled to be around Cutler, another veteran he can learn from, just as he’s learned from Ryan Tannehill and Matt Moore.

“I’ve only really been around him for a day,” Doughty said, “and he’s been all good. Really, really has. Good guy. I respect him a lot, I can pick at his mind. It’s just another guy I can pick at his mind. I picked at Ryan’s, I picked at Matt’s, and now I can pick at Jay’s. It’s pretty cool having another vet guy in there for sure.”

Doughty will now wear No. 7.