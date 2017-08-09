Kyle Long back in team drills for first time after broken ankle

AP

Even if he’s not going to play in the preseason opener against the Broncos Thursday night, Bears guard Kyle Long took an important step this week.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Long participated in 10 snaps during team drills, his first full work with the entire offense since last November’s broken ankle.

Getting him back after a long layoff will lend some stability to a line that will need to be better as they break in a new quarterback (Mike Glennon now, Mitchell Trubisky eventually) and a revamped receiving corps. And while Long’s immediate future is unclear, they remain convinced he’ll be ready for the regular season.

The Bears plan has been to move Long to left guard this season and let free agent acquisition Josh Sitton play right guard. Their depth took a hit this week with the news that interior backup Eric Kush was lost for the year with a hamstring tear.

They’re cross-training center Cody Whitehair at left guard as well to make sure they’re covered in any instance, but Long’s progress is a good sign for an offense that could use good news.