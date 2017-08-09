Lions sign Tim Wright

Getty Images

The Lions have brought tight end Tim Wright back to Detroit.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have signed Wright to their 90-man roster. Tight end Brandon Barnes was waived in a corresponding move.

Wright came to the Lions in an August 2015 trade with the Buccaneers and had nine catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns in nine games with the team. He tore his ACL in the offseason and missed the 2016 season as a result.

Wright caught 54 passes for the Bucs as a rookie in 2013 and was traded to the Patriots for guard Logan Mankins the next year. He returned to Tampa after being waived by New England in June 2015.

Lions tight end Eric Ebron has been out of practice recently due to a hamstring injury. He’s done some running on the side, but his overall injury history makes it little surprise that the Lions would want to shore up their depth at the position.