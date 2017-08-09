Marcus Mariota looking forward to shaking the cobwebs out on Saturday

AP

The Titans will play the Jets on Saturday night in their preseason opener and quarterback Marcus Mariota will be in the lineup.

It’s the first time that Mariota has appeared in a game since fracturing his fibula during a Christmas Eve matchup with the Jaguars last year and Mariota said Wednesday that he’s looking forward to a chance to “shake some of the cobwebs out” after recovering from that injury. The game may also present Mariota with his first chance to shake off a hit since that game against the Jags.

“I don’t even think about that to be honest with you,” Mariota said, via the team’s website. “It is part of the game, it is a contact sport, so at some point I’ll get hit and that’s part of it. But I am not worried about it. I’ll just go out there and prepare and get those guys going in the right direction.”

Coach Mike Mularkey hasn’t said how much Mariota will play against the Jets, but it probably won’t be an extended appearance. Assuming he emerges from his playing time in good health, it should be a beneficial one.