Marvin Lewis returns to work, will coach Friday night

AP

The Bengals weren’t without coach Marvin Lewis for long.

The team announced that their head coach was able to return to work last night, after a short absence to deal with a medical issue.

In the statement, Lewis thanked the doctors, nurses, and technicians who treated him for their “great care”, and said he was ready to get back in time to coach Friday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

For all the attention they get, sometimes it’s easy to forget that most of the NFL’s coaches are middle-aged (at best) men, subject to the same kinds of maladies as the rest of the world, while performing in a high-stress environment.