NFL finally reinstates Martavis Bryant for training camp, preseason

The NFL finally has made a decision about Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant. There’s now only one more decision to make.

The Steelers have announced that the league has informed Bryant that he may participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games.

The next question is whether Bryant will be reinstated for the start of the regular season.

The reinstatement of Bryant, which occurred in April, authorized Bryant to participate in the offseason program and conditioned training camp and preseason participation on Bryant making appropriate clinical arrangements in Pittsburgh for ongoing drug treatment. The league didn’t reinstate him before the start of camp, and no one seemed to have any details about what should have been a simple he-did-or-he-didn’t proposition.

Five days ago, Bryant actually suited up for practice before being stopped from taking the field by G.M. Kevin Colbert. Bryant now has the green light to practice and to play in the preseason.

He last played in the 2015 postseason, with a minimum suspension of one year being imposed not long after the team’s season ended.