Report: Already interest in cornerback Tramaine Brock

Getty Images

The NFL’s latest morality play is unfolding quickly.

Shortly after domestic violence charges against former 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock were dismissed, there appears to be a market for him.

According to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee, four teams including the 49ers have already called to inquire about the 28-year-old cornerback.

While it would seem unusual for the 49ers to dive back in (after they cut him in April shortly after his arrest), it’s not surprising that teams would have interest in a player of Brock’s caliber.

Of course, since three of those teams at the moment are the fabled “mystery team,” it’s hard to know whether teams are prepared to bring him in for a visit or offering him a deal.