Falcons, Devonta Freeman agree to five-year contract

AP

No more concerns about Devonta Freeman‘s future in Atlanta.

Freeman and the Falcons have agreed to a five-year contract extension, the team announced.

Michael Silver of NFL Media reports Freeman will make a total of $41.25 million over five years, which would be an average of $8.25 million a year. There’s no word on how much of the contract is guaranteed.

Freeman was slated to make $1.8 million this season in the final year of his four-year rookie contract. Freeman is coming off the best of his three NFL seasons, with a career-high 1,079 rushing yards and a career-high 4.8 yards a carry. Now the Falcons expect the 25-year-old Freeman to play out his prime years in Atlanta.