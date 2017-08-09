Report: No Ezekiel Elliott decision on Wednesday

Cris Carter is about to be shocked.

The Hall of Famer declared two days ago on FS1 that he expected the NFL to suspend Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott within the next 48 hours. The league hasn’t suspened Elliott yet, and the NFL won’t be suspending Elliott before the end of the day on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the announcement/decision on Elliott’s punishment won’t be coming today.

Before anyone wags a finger at Carter for being factually incorrect in his non-reporting reporting, keep in mind the very real possibility that the decision was locked and loaded and ready to be deployed, until Carter said what he said and prompted the league to tap the brakes. Ultimately, the real question is whether the substance of Carter’s non-report report will be accurate.

Carter said that Elliott will be suspended, Carter said that the evidence will demonstrate domestic violence, and Carter said that Elliott may have destroyed evidence. Whatever the timetable for making a decision and announcing it, Carter will be vindicated (sort of) if those aspects of his non-reporting reporting come to fruition.