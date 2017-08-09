Seahawks sign Jordan Simone, Greg Milhouse

Getty Images

After opening a pair of roster spots during their off day, the Seattle Seahawks signed safety Jordan Simone and defensive tackle Greg Milhouse on Wednesday.

Simone had been signed by the Seahawks after a tryout during the team’s rookie mini-camp in May. He was with the team until Sunday when the team placed him on waivers only to bring him back on Wednesday.

Milhouse spent training camp with the New York Giants in 2016 after going undrafted out of Campbell University. Milhouse played with Saskatchewan of the Canadian Football League last year after being released by the Giants.

Robert Myers was waived/injured by the Seahawks on Tuesday and moved to the team’s injured reserve after clearing waivers.