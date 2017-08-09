Sean McVay declares Kayvon Webster a starter at cornerback for Rams

Getty Images

After struggling to find a way onto the field behind Aqib Talib, Chris Harris and Bradley Roby in Denver, Kayvon Webster has found himself a starting job with the Los Angeles Rams.

Webster signed a two-year deal with the Rams in March and appears set to be deployed opposite of Trumaine Johnson when the Rams open their regular season against the Indianapolis Colts next month.

“Unless something changes, he’s starting,” Rams coach Sean McVay said of Webster, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. “… He’s a starting corner that’s going to be very important for our defense moving forward.”

Webster’s familiarity with Wade Phillips’ defense certainly helped in earning the starting gig as well. He appeared in 54 games with the Broncos over the last four seasons with just two starts, both coming as a rookie in 2013. He got the nod over E.J. Gaines for the job with the Rams.