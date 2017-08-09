Tim Tebow is a huge box office draw in the minor leagues

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 9, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT
Tim Tebow has been a big draw everywhere he played football, from Florida to the Broncos and even in his latter NFL stops as a bit player and camp arm. But to get an idea of just how many people love Tim Tebow, take a look at the attendance at his minor league games.

According to Baseball America, both of the minor league teams Tebow has played for this year have set attendance records, even though Tebow has split his time between the two teams, and even though the season isn’t over yet.

And Tebow may have had an even bigger impact in road games. Tebow’s St. Lucie Mets play in the Florida State League, where teams typically draw about 1,500 fans a game. When Tebow is in town, he’s been responsible for, on average, an additional 2,788 fans per game over the home teams’ normal attendance. For example, take the Florida Fire Frogs, who averaged 881 fans a game over 40 home games — until Tebow came to town for a four-game series, in which the Fire Frogs averaged 4,507 fans a game.

Baseball America estimates that Tebow, in 19 home games, has brought in about $300,000 in additional revenue for his team, and about $1.36 million in additional revenue for the opponents in road games. The Mets were criticized for making a publicity stunt when they signed Tebow, but if that’s all it was, it was a profitable stunt.

7 responses to “Tim Tebow is a huge box office draw in the minor leagues

  3. Yeah!!!!! He is a good young man who is highly talented. The rote thinking NFL was just not ready for Tebow and did not give him a chance. The chance they give those non SB winning young pocket passers who don’t even sniff a SB for a decade after they begin in the league if ever!!!! The rote ancient thinking NFL who cares more for mechanics than results and refuse to understand that some players CAN get it done without their rote mechanics that relegate all their qB’s to average play when they were truly playmakers when allowed to play the way they knew how!!!

    They try to change them overnight which relegate them to being ineffective at this high level.

    Good for Tebow!!!

  4. when your competition is dizzy bat, and free beer koozie day it shouldn’t be that hard.

  5. Just like the Connor vs Floyd circus it is all hype and no substance. Sort of what our country looks like as of late. I will never understand why people want to watch competition that is based on celebrity and not merit. In the last 15 games Tebow is barely over .100 for his average. He will be on the PGA tour next shooting 105 and never making the cut but who cares, let em play.

  6. He’s actually putting up somewhat respectable stats, albeit in A-ball ..still, not too shabby for a guy who hadn’t played organized baseball since high school

