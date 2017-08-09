Todd Bowles done with Sheldon Richardson/Brandon Marshall questions

Getty Images

Jets coach Todd Bowles has plenty on his plate this year when it comes to finding a way to put together a competitive team with a limited roster, so it is no surprise that he has no interest in adding continued discussions about a feud between Sheldon Richardson and Brandon Marshall to the mix.

Richardson and Marshall squabbled last season before Marshall was released and Richardson has stoked the flame since his former teammate signed with the Giants. He accused Marshall of quitting on the Jets this week, leading to questions for Bowles on Tuesday about his thoughts.

Bowles said he doesn’t “have time for a bunch of BS that happened a year ago” and that there have been “team discussions” about keeping the focus on present matters. He was eventually asked if he had concerns about Richardson’s maturity and made it clear he was done with the topic.

“I’m going to repeat this answer one more time,” Bowles said in comments distributed by the team. “I don’t have time for BS. Can we move on? You’re going to get that answer probably the next 30 times you ask it so we can move on or the interview can be over. Either one is fine with me.”

Richardson’s maturity has come up for debate more than once thanks to a pair of suspensions and a brief benching during a game last season for missing team meetings. Whether it’s discussed by Bowles or not, it’s sure to be talked about inside the organization with Richardson entering the final year of his contract.