Tony Romo getting in more practice time . . . in broadcasting

Tony Romo is getting another practice game under his belt, attending the Texans-Panthers game on Wednesday night, according to Mark Berman of Houston’s Fox26.

Nantz already was in Charlotte for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

CBS will not televise Nantz and Romo’s practice session, with NFL Network broadcasting the game.

Romo announced his retirement from the Cowboys in the offseason, and CBS gave him the No. 1 analyst job despite his inexperience in broadcasting. The former quarterback called his first practice game last week at the Hall of Fame Game.

NBC’s Al Michaels told PFT Live last week that Romo is all-in with broadcasting, working hard to get himself ready for one of the highest-profile jobs in broadcasting.