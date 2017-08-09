Tyron Smith misses more practice time with stiff back

Getty Images

The Cowboys continue to downplay Tyron Smith‘s stiff back, but the All-Pro left tackle will miss more practice time because of it. Smith sat out seven consecutive days last week, returned to padded practices Monday and Tuesday but now will spend the next two days rehabbing.

Smith also is expected to skip Saturday’s preseason game against the Rams.

“His back is just stiff on him,” Garrett said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “Right now, we’re going to be deliberate with bringing him back.”

Garrett wouldn’t elaborate when asked if Smith’s back only needed rest.

“I don’t want to get into the medical procedures we’re going through with our guys,” Garrett said, “but we just feel like it’s right to give him some time off here.”

Smith spent last season managing his back because of a bulging disc that limited his practice time. He missed three games with the back as well as a strained medial collateral ligament in his knee.

“We don’t think this issue is related to anything from his past,” Garrett said. “So, like with a lot of guys, they get nicked up. And for a guy like that, we want to be deliberate in bringing him back.”

The Cowboys already have had two changes to their starting offensive line, moving left guard La’el Collins to right tackle to replace the retired Doug Free. Jonathan Cooper, a former first-round pick of the Cardinals, and Byron Bell are competing for the left guard job.