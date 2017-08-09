Wednesday morning one-liners

AP

Bills WR Anquan Boldin says he’s playing to win a championship.

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler says it hasn’t really set in that he’s now in Miami.

Patriots WR Brandin Cooks has been the best player on the field in joint practices with the Jaguars.

The Jets say QB Christian Hackenberg is growing.

Michael Campanaro is eager to make an impact in Baltimore, on offense or special teams.

The Bengals are hoping to get contracts done with several players.

Browns DE Myles Garrett thinks he can send a message in his first preseason game.

Steelers RB James Conner is getting closer to returning from a shoulder injury.

The Texans will have two practices open to fans.

Colts WR Marvin Bracy is trying to show that he’s more than just a track star.

The Jaguars’ offense is sputtering in practice.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota is showing off his ability to run.

Brendan Langley is fighting for a spot in the Broncos’ secondary.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid likes what he sees from backup QB Tyler Bray.

Raiders G Gabe Jackson loves the leadership of QB Derek Carr.

Tre Boston is competing for a starting job with the Chargers.

The Cowboys are crossing their fingers that Tyrone Crawford‘s ankle sprain doesn’t keep him out too long.

Giants TE Matt LaCose is turning heads in camp.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz has an intricate warmup routine before he starts throwing a football.

Washington CB Josh Norman keeps working out on his own long after practice ends.

Bears QBs Mitch Trubisky and Mike Glennon both threw interceptions on Tuesday.

Lions DT Haloti Ngata is impressed with the young “beasts” on the defensive line.

Brian Price thinks he can prove he deserves a spot in the Packers’ defensive line rotation with a solid preseason showing.

Vikings defensive line coach Andre Patterson invented a blocking sled designed to force his linemen to get out of their stances in a hurry.

Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel is excited to be coaching in his hometown of Miami.

Panthers QB Cam Newton is increasing the velocity on his throws, but he’s not ready for game action yet.

Saints RB Daniel Lasco is hungry to return from injury.

Bucs defensive line coach Jay Hayes is eager to coach against his old team, including his brother.

The Cardinals are searching for a punt returner.

Don’t expect Rams DT Aaron Donald to end his holdout any time soon.

San Francisco RBs Tim Hightower and Carlos Hyde each had a big run at Tuesday’s practice.

Seattle WR Tyler Lockett is back on the practice field after last year’s broken leg, but the Seahawks will be cautious about putting him on the field in the preseason.