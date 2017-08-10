49ers’ Donavin Newsom to be released from hospital

Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Donavin Newsom was expected to be released from the hospital on Wednesday after sustaining a concussion in a collision in practice on Tuesday.

Newsom was transported to Stanford Medical Center after a collision with safety Chanceller James left him motionless on the field for several minutes. Further evaluation showed Newsom had avoided any neck injuries in the collision with the concussion being the only injury coming from the scary incident.

Newsom signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Missouri in May.