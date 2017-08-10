Antonio Gates: Cardale Jones has an unlimited ceiling

AP

Philip Rivers hopes to remain the Chargers quarterback through at least the 2020 season so he can play in their new Inglewood stadium, but they may have a good replacement option on hand if he doesn’t make it that far.

That’s the way tight end Antonio Gates sees it, anyway. Gates has been impressed by what he’s seen from Cardale Jones since the Chargers acquired him in a trade with the Bills in late July. Gates said Jones has “special ability” and that there’s no limit to what Jones can do if he’s able to harness it.

“The ceiling is unlimited for him,” Gates said, via Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Whether or not he gets there all depends on the ability to process things — on the ability to work hard and to make these sacrifices that he needs to make in the classroom and on the field. And, he’s been doing a great job at that so far.”

Jones saw action in one game for the Bills after being drafted in the fourth round last year and came into the NFL after limited time as the starter at Ohio State, so there’s a lot of blanks to fill in before anyone can be sure he’s a long-term NFL option let alone one with limitless potential. Given that Chargers coach Anthony Lynn was in Buffalo last year, though, it seems Gates isn’t the only member of the organization who thinks Jones’ future could be a bright one.