Broncos offense looks no better than last season as QBs spin wheels

While Mitchell Trubisky was stealing the show in Chicago, the quarterbacks on the other sideline will continue their competition with no clear leader.

The Broncos ranked 27th in total offense and tied for 28th in scoring last season and looked no better in their first preseason game with their top-two quarterbacks.

Trevor Siemian started and led the Broncos to a field goal on a 10-play, 60-yard drive on the team’s first series. He played two other series before giving way to Paxton Lynch.

Siemian finished 6-of-7 for 51 yards and 97.0 passer rating. Lynch completed 6 of 9 passes for 42 yards and 77.1 passer rating, failing to lead the Broncos to any points before leaving in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos defense, with a pick-six on the third play from scrimmage, outscored the Broncos offense until third quarterback Kyle Sloter threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Denver added another touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Broncos General Manager John Elway said, via Mark Kiszla of The Denver Post, that the results of the Siemian-Lynch competition would be “seen by everyone.” He added, “It’s going to show up.”

So far, though, there has been nothing to see here.