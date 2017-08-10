Bucs Week One kicker may not currently be on the team

AP

With the two Tampa Bay kickers currently tied and each having significant guaranteed money in 2017, there’s a chance the team will keep both on the Week One roster. There’s also a chance the Buccaneers will keep neither.

As noted recently by JoeBucsFan.com, Roberto Aguayo and Nick Folk drew criticism from coach Dirk Koetter after struggling during practice.

“Whatever they ate for breakfast today? Off the menu,” Koetter said. “Neither one of them was very good today. … You’re a kicker in the NFL, inside 50 yards you got to make your kicks. I’m not being a hard ass or anything. That’s just what it is.”

Then came the real hint from G.M. Jason Licht that the winner of the competition could be none of the above.

“I am rooting for both of them,” Licht told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I am rooting for the best kicker to win. And I’m hoping it is one of these guys.”

Roberto Aguayo has $428,000 in fully-guaranteed salary for 2017 and Folk will make $750,000 fully guaranteed. Which means that the final price for finally realizing that neither guy is the right guy for the job could be nearly $1.2 million — plus whatever they pay the guy who currently isn’t on the team.