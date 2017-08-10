Calvin Johnson drawing interest from teams

Getty Images

Calvin Johnson has had at least a “half-dozen teams” reach out to him about coming out of retirement, according to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report.

Johnson thus far has resisted the temptation to return, but per Freeman, the attempts by teams to convince Johnson to make a comeback are “fairly fierce.”

The nine-year veteran, though, retired as a Lion and the Lions still retain his rights. That’s why Tony Romo asked for his release when he retired. It’s also why Marshawn Lynch, who wasn’t released when he retired, had to wait until the Raiders could work out a trade with the Seahawks.

Johnson recently started his own business as a private receivers consultant. He spent time with the Dolphins this week as Miami receivers coach Shawn Jefferson served as Johnson’s position coach with the Lions. Johnson worked with the Raiders during Organized Team Activities.

Johnson made 88 receptions for 1,214 yards and nine touchdowns in 2015 in making his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl.