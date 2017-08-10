Chandler Jones lost 10 pounds, excited to move around more

AP

Chandler Jones‘ bank account got heavier this offseason, but he got lighter.

Jones signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Cardinals in March and is heading into the 2017 season at 265 pounds. That’s down 10 from where he was last year and the outside linebacker said the drop was designed to improve his quickness. Coach Bruce Arians thinks Jones accomplished his mission.

“I think he is quicker, especially when he’s out in space,” Arians said, via the team’s website. “He didn’t lose any power, that’s for sure.”

Jones is asked to drop into coverage and said he’s “excited to move around a little bit more” during his second year in Arizona, but the best use for any added quickness is likely to come when Jones is trying to run down quarterbacks off the edge. That’s what led to the trade that brought him to the Cardinals and it’s what led to his big payday this offseason, so more of the same will be welcomed with open arms.