Christian Hackenberg may not start on Saturday, will play with first team

AP

Quarterback Christian Hackenberg has been getting reps with the first-string offense at Jets camp this week and that will continue on Saturday in the team’s first preseason game of the year.

Coach Todd Bowles didn’t say which of the team’s quarterbacks will get the start against the Titans, but he said that Hackenberg will get time with the first team offensive line before they head to the bench. Bowles said that the ultimate decision about which player is going to start will come down to what the team’s offensive game plan is going to be, but that “absolutely nothing” should be interpreted by which quarterback plays first.

That choice will likely be impacted by the fact that running backs Bilal Powell and Matt Forte have both been banged up of late. Powell, who has a neck injury, won’t play while Bowles said they haven’t made a call about whether to push Forte’s hamstring at this point.

If Hackenberg isn’t the first man in, Josh McCown would seem to be the likely choice as he’s seen the most time with the starters this summer. Bowles didn’t rule Bryce Petty out of consideration on Thursday, however, as he said that the competition has been “pretty even” between all three quarterbacks. Petty, who started four times last season, has lagged behind the other two in terms of reps in practice.