Colts waiting for word after Ryan Kelly leaves practice early

Getty Images

The Lions weren’t the only team that saw one of their starting offensive linemen leave Thursday’s practice with the Colts early because of an injury.

Colts center Ryan Kelly joined Lions right tackle Rick Wagner on the way for medical evaluation before the session was over and Mike Chappell of WTTV reports that Kelly was seen on crutches later in the day.

“I didn’t see it,” coach Chuck Pagano said. “I think I was on the other field. I heard after awhile they took him off. I’ll wait and see what the docs and trainers have to say.”

Kelly started all 16 games in the middle of the line for the Colts during his rookie season and any extended loss would be bad news for a team that is banking on improvement from returning linemen after largely standing pat up front this offseason. Undrafted free agent acquisition Deyshawn Bond stepped in for Kelly.

The Colts also practiced without left guard Joe Haeg, rookie running back Marlon Mack, linebacker Jon Bostic, wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and linebacker Antonio Morrison during Thursday’s practice.