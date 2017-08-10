Cordy Glenn, Shaq Lawson sitting out for Bills

Getty Images

Left tackle Cordy Glenn returned to practice at Bills camp this week, but he won’t make his preseason debut on Thursday night.

Coach Sean McDermott said earlier this week that Glenn was day-to-day, which left his status for the game against the Vikings up in the air. The team announced on Thursday that Glenn will not dress for the game and he’ll take the night off after dealing with foot soreness last week.

McDermott put defensive end Shaq Lawson in the same category earlier this week and he landed on the same inactive list with Glenn on Thursday. He’s been dealing with a groin injury.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is expected to play around a quarter of the game while newly signed Anquan Boldin will not be in the lineup a few days after joining the team. Wide receiver Jeremy Butler, cornerback Kevon Seymour and defensive end Ryan Davis are also being held out of the game.