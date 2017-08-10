Damarious Randall leaves on a cart to be checked for concussion

Getty Images

Packers cornerback Damarious Randall left for the locker room on a cart to be checked for a concussion, according to the team.

Randall appeared to take a shot to the head on a block.

He walked walk off without assistance after being attended to by Packers’ medical staff.

According to Jason Wilde of ESPN, Dr. John Gray, a team physician, rode on the cart with Randall, indicating it was a head injury.

Randall, a first-round pick in 2015, did not perform as the Packers expected last season after Sam Shields‘ season ended with a concussion in the season opener. Randall underwent groin surgery midway through the season, missing six games, and Ladarius Gunter, an undrafted free agent from the same draft class, became the team’s No. 1 cornerback down the stretch.