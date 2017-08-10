Former Colts wideout Anthony Gonzalez considering run for Congress

Getty Images

Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning keeps denying he’s going to get into politics. One of his former teammates appears to be considering it.

According to Andrew Tobias of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, former Colts wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez is considering a run for Ohio’s 16th Congressional District,

He was the Colts first-rounder in 2007, but his career was cut short by injuries, as he played just 40 games in five seasons, and only 11 of those his final three years.

But as a former Ohio State standout, he still has plenty of name recognition in the Buckeye state, and could be parlaying that into a run.

Gonzalez has met with Republican officials, and is holding meetings regarding the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, who is running for Governor.