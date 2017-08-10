Frank Clark limps off practice field after brief return

Getty Images

It’s been an interesting training camp for Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark, to say the least.

Thursday was his first day back in team drills, but he didn’t last long.

According to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Clark limped off the field, favoring his left knee.

That’s the one he’s been wearing a brace on, and that’s the one that’s been mentioned as an issue since last week’s practice fight with offensive lineman Germain Ifedi.

He was back on the field yesterday, and coach Pete Carroll said he was dealing with a “slight” knee problem. But the sense was he missed nearly a week of work primarily for disciplinary reasons.

Clark apparently returned to practice about 10 minutes later, but his condition’s worth monitoring as the Seahawks anticipating him being a big part of their defense after last year’s 10-sack outburst.