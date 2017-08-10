Gareon Conley tweets he doesn’t have shin splints but still not practicing

AP

Gareon Conley tweeted he doesn’t have shin splits, which belies what Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie said 11 days ago.

Conley posted three tweets Thursday about his injury. He wrote, “I don’t have shin splints lol,” in the second and added, in a reply to a friend, “I ain’t trippin just a lot of people think they know what’s going on when they don’t it’s funny to me tho.”

The first-round pick, though, hasn’t practiced since June 13, the first day of a three-day mandatory minicamp. He missed the final two minicamp practices and all of training camp.

According to Jerry McDonald of Bay Area News Group, Conley has not even worked with athletic trainers on the side during practice.

The Raiders have three practices left before camp ends, so it appears unlikely Conley will do anything with the team during training camp.

The Raiders told McDonald they had no comment.