Giants waive Mykkele Thompson

The Giants have waived one of their 2015 draft picks.

They selected Mykkele Thompson in the fifth round of that draft, but announced on Wednesday that he has been waived with an injury designation. Thompson has been out with a quad injury and will either revert to injured reserve or be released with an injury settlement if he goes unclaimed.

It’s not Thompson’s first injury. He tore his Achilles in camp as a rookie and spent most of last season on injured reserve after hurting his knee in the second week of the season. Thompson came to the Giants as a safety, but they were trying him at cornerback this year.

Rookie linebacker Jimmy Herman was signed to fill the open roster spot.