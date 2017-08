Getty Images

Browns safety Ibraheim Campbell was carted off the field after getting hurt on the second play of the game, a 12-yard run by Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Campbell has a concussion, the Browns announced.

Rookie Jabrill Peppers, a first-round choice, replaced Campbell.

Campbell, a fourth-round choice in 2015, started seven games at strong safety last season. He split the role with Derrick Kindred, a fourth-round choice in 2016.

Campbell made 43 tackles last season.