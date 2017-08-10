Jon Robinson does more than sit behind desk, stand on sideline

AP

Titans executive vice president/general manager Jon Robinson doesn’t officially have another title. But he serves as something of an unofficial assistant coach during practices for the Titans.

Robinson decides who wins one-on-one battles, which determine a practice championship belt for the offense or the defense. He broke up a fight Wednesday. On Thursday, Robinson stood between blocking dummies holding a pair of taped-together tennis rackets to obscure Marcus Mariota‘s vision and provide an obstacle.

There might not be another GM doing what Robinson does during practice.

“It’s just kind of my style,” Robinson said, via Paul Kuharsky on paulkuharsky.com. “I’m an ex coach. I like to be involved. I like for the coaches and the players to see that, hey, I’m willing to come out here and go to work and not just stand on the side and take notes. I want to be involved with those guys and show that I care about the direction that this football team is headed.”

Head coach Mike Mularkey likes Robinson’s involvement in practice.

“Mike and I have a great relationship,” Robinson said. “We talk about every single thing that goes on out here. He has ideas that he wants to incorporate into practice. I’ll kick some things at him. In the end, it’s what’s best for the team. That’s what we try to do.”