Jude Adjei-Barimah fractures patellar again

Bucs cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah fractured the patellar in his right knee for a second time, according to Jeanna Laine of ESPN, and could miss four months.

Adjei-Barimah spent the offseason rehabilitating the initial fracture, which happened late last season. This time, it was a non-contact injury in practice earlier this week, and an MRI revealed the bad news.

Surgery was recommended, but Adjei-Barimah is seeking a second opinion on the potentially season-ending injury.

Adjei-Barimah was competing for the nickel corner spot. He played in 10 games for the Bucs last season, starting one, with 22 tackles, two passes defensed, two sacks and one forced fumble.

The Bucs will play their preseason opener down another cornerback as Brent Grimes will sit out the game against the Bengals with a laceration in his right shin.