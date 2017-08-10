Junior Galette will have to wait a little longer for game action

AP

Linebacker Junior Galette hasn’t played in a game of any kind since the 2014 season and that won’t be changing on Thursday night.

The Redskins will be playing the Ravens in the preseason opener for both teams, but a hamstring injury is going to keep Galette from playing. There were multiple reports to that effect on Thursday morning and Galette confirmed them in an Instagram post.

Galette captioned a picture of him rushing Kirk Cousins with “Y’all Waited Almost 800 Days Y’all can spare me a few more.”

Galette tore his Achilles before each of the last two seasons, halting his career after signing with Washington on the heels of 22 sacks in his final two seasons with the Saints. Reports from the team have been positive about how much burst and explosiveness Galette has maintained in spite of those injuries, but it will be a little while longer before that will be put to the test in a game situation.