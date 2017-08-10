Lawyer for Tramaine Brock’s alleged victim issues statement

Getty Images

Domestic violence charges filed against former 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock recently were dismissed. A statement from the alleged victim’s lawyer helps explain why that occurred.

“On August 8, 2017, my client chose not to testify, availing herself of her Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination,” writes Alan M. Lagod in an open letter dated August 10. “She then was given immunity and continued to refuse to testify utilizing the protections afforded by California Code of Civil Procedure § 1219. She was subsequently found in contempt and fined $100.00.

“My client’s choice not to testify was voluntary and not dependent upon past or future actions by any part. She has indicated to me that this was a verbal altercation. She and Mr. Brock look forward to co-parenting their two young children.”

The apparent goal of the letter is to create the unmistakable impression that Brock did nothing wrong, laying the foundation for the veteran defender to get another job. While NFL discipline remains possible, it will be very difficult for the league to make any progress if the alleged victim refuses to cooperate.